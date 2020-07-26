Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar’s manager have been summoned by police to record their statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



This was disclosed by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh while talking to media on Sunday.

He said Mahesh Bhatt will record his statement in a day or two, according to Indian media.

Karan Johar’s manager and Kangana Ranaut have also been called and if needed, Karan will also be summoned, Indian media quoting the home minister reported.

Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s manager all have been called by Mumbai police.

The home minister further confirmed that over 37 people have recorded their statement in connection with the Sushant Singh death case.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020 and according to police the Dil Bechara actor committed suicide.