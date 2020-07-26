Vanessa Morgan from 'Riverdale' reveals news of her pregnancy with a breathtaking gender reveal party

Instagram was left in awe after Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan revealed the news that she is expecting her very first child with husband Michael Kopech

Her post featured a collection of videos from her gender reveal party with sneak peeks into the décor, themed deserts and even showcased both of the actress’s positive pregnancy tests.

On her Instagram account, Vanessa wrote a heartwarming caption to commemorate the big day. It read, "Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news.”

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed…We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

She went on to say, "I can't believe how much growth & strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing."