Kriti Sanon pays tribute to Sushant after watching 'Dil Bechara': 'I saw you come alive'

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, penned a heartfelt note to her late colleague.

Turning to Instagram, Sushant’s Raabta costar shared the final credits of the film and expressed how she hasn’t been able to move on from his tragic death.

The Luka Chuppi actor said the deceased star’s last on-screen portrayal showed his true self come alive in many aspects.

“Its not Seri! [Its not okay] And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again... In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!” she wrote.

“@castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead!” she added.







