Gigi Hadid returns to New York after spending time with Zayn Malik?

It seems that US supermodel Gigi Hadid has returned to New York after spending quality time with boyfriend Zayn Malik at the singer’s farm amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The supermodel turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her stylishly decorated Manhattan apartment. She also revealed that she spent all of last year designing and curating her passion project/dream spot before quarantining out of the city.

Sharing adorable photos of the apartment's interior, Gigi Hadid said, “Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot.”

“Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.”



She also thanked her mother saying “++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) grateful to and for all.”

It may be noted here that the supermodel, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, has been spending quality time with the singer alone on his farm in rural Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old model seemed to have returned to New York City as she revealed her newly decorated apartment.