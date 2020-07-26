Taapsee Pannu accuses Kangana of not supporting her when she lost roles to star kids

Taapsee Pannu said that she was also replaced in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which was released in 2019

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu’s war of words seems to be nowhere near an end as the two are directing remarks against each other every chance they get.

During a recent interview with CNN-News18, the Pink actor accused Kangana of not lending support to her when she lost big roles to star kids.

“I did lose films to star kids. I’ve been replaced unprofessionally in the films I had spoken about. There are two ways - either you depend on the biggies to support you consistently and help you reach the position that you eventually want to, or you make one for yourself regardless of anyone supporting you or not.”

“I decided to depend on myself. I choose to be ‘atmanirbhar’. I made sure I got the kind of films I wanted to do and the path of my own. It might take longer but I will have my own journey. I have no regrets,” she continued.

Taapsee went on to say that she was also replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh which was released in 2019 but got no support from Kangana then.

“We all fight our own battles, Sushant was fighting his. I was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh, she didn’t come and support me, I didn’t ask for it also,” she said.

“Industry is one part of nepotism. But so is the media and the audience. Why don’t they watch our films, first day first show? Why didn’t they make Sonchiriya a big hit? Why don’t they go for outsiders’ films the way they go for the star kids’ films?” she further said.

“One film out of my career is not going to make me lose a National Award. The problem wasn’t that. The problem was unprofessionalism which I wanted to call out,” she added.