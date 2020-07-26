Jacqueline Fernandez claims to be unperturbed by nepotism: 'I'm still getting work'

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has come forth giving her take on the heated conversation that has begun about the industry’s dark side.

The actor during an interview with She India said that she remains unperturbed by nepotism in India because she still manages to bag weighty roles.

“I realised something about the industry that it is the most beautiful fraud in the world. I have been here for ten years and I have come here from nowhere. What we do is not real. As actors, whatever we do is always a show,” she said.

“And it is a skill to be able to do that. One thing that I learnt is be the best talent you can be, be the most hard working person, but at the same time the industry requires you to also be a people’s person. It’s very important to be a people’s person in this industry,” she added.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, it is about how you communicate and how well you get along with people. Making a film is not about one person, hundreds of people are involved. It’s team work. You need to be able to work with all these people. My thing is to learn communication as a skill,” she continued.

“The reason why nepotism didn’t bother me because I was still getting work. May be not the kind of work that I wanted to do, but the work I needed. I was still getting my fair share of work. I didn’t see it affecting me very much,” said the Drive actor.

She went on to say that she doesn’t mind nepotism but has a problem with favoritism.

“They have a really tough casting board. Everybody needs to go through auditions, they need to prove themselves. In Bollywood, I don’t know if there’s a rigid casting system. It may be there for secondary actors. But when someone wants to make a film with their people, I don’t think we can do anything about it,” she added.