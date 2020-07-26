Sonu Nigam says he 'believes' Kangana Ranaut as Bollywood gets divided

Bollywood has been left divided with a debate around nepotism led by actor Kangana Ranaut who is also criticizing many, in turn waging a war amongst stars.

Now, Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam has come forth in support of the Queen actor while a majority of the industry insiders condemn her demeaning attitude.

Talking to Times Now, Nigam said: “If she said that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened.”

“The people who could be wrong for her may mean nothing to me. I have probably had no experiences, even though I have been working for them for last 25-30 years, but I might have none such experiences for those people,” he said.

“But if she is saying that they have done something to her which is as ugly as this, I choose to believe her because I don’t think people are so crazy that they will make up stories like that.”

Kangana’s team attack Pooja Bhatt’s statement of Mahesh Bhatt having launched her with the film Gangster all the while she has been criticizing him.

“Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her......call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her ‘tragic end’, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him,” the team tweeted.