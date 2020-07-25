close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 25, 2020

Ed Sheeran pays tribute to NHS staff

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 25, 2020

British singer Ed Sheeran has expressed gratitude to  NHS staff at Aldeburgh Hospital in Suffolk for taking care of her grandmother who died in 2016.

The singer expressed his gratitude to National Health Service for everything it has done for him and his family by sending a special letter to the tribute book "Dear NHS: 100 stories to Say Thank You".

"I was lucky enough not to be on tour during my grandmother's final months, and because I lived locally I was able to visit her every few days," the Mirror quoted him as saying.

The singer wrote, "[T]he care she received was incredible; the people who worked there so lovely, compassionate, funny and caring."

He added, "When she passed away I wrote a song called Supermarket Flowers about the situation. The verse lyrics are about packing up her room at that hospital."

Ed Sheeran said, "Me and my family became very close to the nurses who worked there and my mum is still in touch with them now. I see them from time to time when I'm in the area and it's like meeting old friends."

