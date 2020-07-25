Justin Bieber meets Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian divorce reports

Amid reports that Kanye West has refused to see his wife Kim Kardashian, Justin Beiber paid a visit to Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming.

Kanye took social media by storm with a series of tweets earlier this week when he claimed that he had been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian.

Responding to Kanye's tweets, Kim Kardashian said she was powerless because her husband suffered from bipolar disorder.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, West shared a picture with Bieber and said the singer had visited him in Wyoming.

"DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus," he captioned the photo.