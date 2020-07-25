Mahira Khan watches Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan watched and liked Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, which was released on Friday evening.



The Raees actress turned to Instagram and shared a video clip from the movie in her story with a heart emoji.

Film Dil Bechara, also featuring Sanjana Sanghi, was premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday evening.

The film received overwhelming response from the fans of Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. According to police, the actor died of suicide.

Over 35 people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have recorded their statement in Sushant’s death case.