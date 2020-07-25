Mehwish Hayat gives a glimpse inside her ‘lazy weekend’

Mehwish Hayat wins hearts with latest photo

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo that the actress shared as part of a lazy weekend.



Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actress posted the adorable photos and captioned it, “Woke up like this!”

She also wrote with a hashtag, “#lazyweekend.”

The dazzling photo has won the hearts of fans and fellow showbiz stars.



Commenting on the endearing post, Aima Baig wrote with a fire emoji, “My god.”

Zara Noor Abbas commended Mehwish and said, “Yeh Husn (This beauty).”

Fans also dropped lovely comments on the post.

One follower compared Mehwish Hayat with US singer Taylor Swift.

He said, “Waww looking exactly like Taylor Swift”



