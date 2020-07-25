Kangana Ranaut details her contentious 'B-grade' actors remark: 'You are not fitting in!'

'I wanted to be on the cover pages of magazines. I wanted to win awards,' Kangana said

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been entwined within a war of words with actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar.

After getting criticized for calling them ‘B-list’ actors, the Queen star explained her viewpoint in an interview with Times of India.

“So I want them to know. When Swara says that ‘I’m Sonam Kapoor’s best friend’, that’s not how the world perceives her. No! No matter how much Taapsee Pannu says that everybody loves her, and she has gotten equal opportunities, no!” she said.

“People do not perceive her as somebody who is an equal to an Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday. No! So that’s what I try to convey – that no matter how much you try and fit in, you are not fitting in.

“If you are not seeing it, let me show you – in their world, you are still B-grade. I have been through those galis, I know where it goes! So that’s what I try to convey to them. If you think you are fitting in and now you have also become insiders, no, you’re not.

“It is true that in the beginning, even I wanted to. I went through that phase where I straightened my hair, I stuffed my lips with botox, I started to do films like Rascals, I wore a bikini — I wanted to be desperately accepted. I went through that.

“I wanted to be on the cover pages of magazines. I wanted to win awards. But it is not going to help. I was still B-grade and they did not accept me,” she said.

In an earlier interview with Republic TV, Kangana had said: “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’.”

“If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”