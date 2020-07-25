Queen left 'blindsided' and 'devastated' over Prince Harry, Meghan's website launch

Queen left 'blindsided' and 'devastated' over Prince Harry, Meghan's surprise website move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise move to launch a website left Queen Elizabeth II blindsided and upset.

A new excerpt published in The Times, of the couple’s upcoming explosive tell-all book titled Finding Freedom, reveals that the two were coerced into springing to action after a report suggested the two were going to stay in Canada permanently.

Authors of the book, royal reporter Omid Scobie and Elle’s royal contributor Carolyn Durand claimed a royal source turned down claims of leaking the story and directed the blame towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex instead "because they were frustrated at the palace in the talks that were going on... They wanted to force the decision, to break it open."

As the pair announced decision on Instagram on January 8, they also launched a website sussexroyal.com, which took everyone aback.

“It offered clarity on their decision to be financially independent, which was not only to have more freedom in their work but to remove the tabloids' justification in having access to their lives,” said the writers.

"Aides and family members knew the couple wanted to step back, but the website, which laid out the details of their half-in-half-out model as if it were a done deal, put the Queen in a difficult position,” they added.

A statement was released by Buckingham Palace only 15 minutes after the Sussex’s announcement and the authors revealed that behind closed doors, the Queen’s private secretary was “furious” while the monarch herself along with the Duke of Edinburgh was “devastated.”