Kangana Ranaut regrets not doing a film with Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut has come forth expressing regrets over saying no to a film offer opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress who has been battling justice for Sushant in a series of bombshell revelations said in an interview that she was supposed to do with the late actor.

Talking to Times of India, the Queen actress said that the movie was a love story that revolved around an urban couple.

While narrating the incident, Kangana said she was called to filmmaker Homi Adajania’s office at a time when Hrithik Roshan had sent her a legal notice on criminal charges.

The actress further added that she couldn’t focus on the love story that the filmmaker narrated as she was shattered due to what was happening in her personal life.

Kangana added that she did not sign any films for the next year because of the same reason.

The actress called the missed opportunity as unfortunate and that she feels bad about it.

