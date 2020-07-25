Paris Hilton to speak out about 'childhood trauma' in upcoming documentary

Paris Hilton will open up about a traumatising childhood event and "violent relationships" in her upcoming documentary.



The American star has revealed that she will speak out about a traumatic childhood event that she has never made public before in her new documentary.



The 39-year-old is releasing 'This is Paris' on her YouTube channel in September, and she teased a trailer on her Instagram account.

In the clip, Paris, who is currently dating businessman Carter Reum, said: "I'm nervous, I'm shaking, it's hard to even eat because my stomach is turning."

She continued: "It's something that's very personal and not something I like talking about,' adding: "No one really knows who I am."

"Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. She added: "I still have nightmares about it."

She captioned the post: "Sneak peak of my new documentary ... #ThisIsParis premiering September 14th on @Youtube Originals.

"Finally ready to reveal who I truly am and speak about experiences in my life that I’ve never told anyone before. Get ready to meet The Real Paris."

A synopsis for the show also revealed it will cover her “surviving childhood abuse, violent relationships and extraordinary exposure in the media”.

Paris reportedly appeared on 'The Talk' earlier this year, where she referenced trauma that was still affecting her years later.