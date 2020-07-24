'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise starrer movie gets new release date

Several movies that were due to release this year have been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures said “Top Gun: Maverick”, the much-awaited sequel to the Tom Cruise-starring “Top Gun”, has been delayed to July 2, 2021 from December 23, 2020.

Other movies that have been further delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic are "Mulan", "Avatar" and "Star Wars".

The “Avatar” sequel is now set to debut in theaters in December 2022, and the next “Star Wars” movie in December 2023.

According to Reuters, the “Mulan” delay follows Warner Bros' decision to postpone the August release of Christopher Nolan thriller “Tenet.” The two films were seen as theaters’ best chance to salvage part of the lucrative summer season.

The “Avatar” delay also removes one of next year’s biggest movies.

The follow-up to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster that is the second highest-grossing film of all time, “Avatar 2” had faced numerous delays even before the coronavirus outbreak. At one time it had been expected to reach theaters in 2014.

Disney has not released details on the next “Star Wars” film.