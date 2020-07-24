Gold rally continues in Pakistan

Investors have been pouring money into gold both internationally and in Pakistan for a while now, boosting its demand, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens confidence in other commodities, currencies, and stocks. The News/Files

KARACHI: Gold continued rallying in Pakistan for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, eyeing the Rs120,000-a-tola mark and reaching Rs118700.



According to the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (ASSJA), gold rates shot up Rs1,400 a tola, while the price of 10 grammes rose Rs1,200 to Rs101,766 as well.



A day prior, gold registered an increase of Rs2,300 to clock in at Rs117,300 a tola despite vaccine trials around the world churning out successful results to curb risks of a recession over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, the price of 10 grammes of gold became Rs1,972 costlier.

Moreover, the gold rates in international markets surged $14 an ounce to almost $1,896.



The yellow metal has been been on a steady path to go beyond the $1,900-an-ounce levels in the global markets — past the nine-year peak hit earlier — as fears of economic stagnation grew owing to the skyrocketing coronavirus cases.