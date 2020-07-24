Savyour challenges norms & contributes to the rapidly growing e-commerce sector — introduces cashback feature to its deals, discounts & discovery platform

Over half million Pakistanis are in for a surprise as Savyour launches Pakistan’s first-ever cashback program that rewards users with actual cash for their purchases instead of reward points!

Redefining customer love with free cashback

With its introductory cashback campaign ‘Kamao Bhi, Bachao Bhi’ Savyour has added 290+ cashback brands on top of its existing 1500+ partner brand outlets where users can avail in-store deals and online discounts. Users who shop on these brands via the Savyour app get guaranteed cashback in their Savyour wallet.

What’s so radical about that?

It works with all payment methods including COD, credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and mobile wallets. You can get your money back in any account of your choice including mobile wallets and bank accounts.

It’s FREE.



Cashback is an actual cash reward for purchasing from brands via Savyour App. Users can choose to buy directly from the brand without the cashback. But with Savyour, they receive cash in Savyour wallet for every completed order.

The cherry on top is this cash is transferable to any bank and mobile wallet the user chooses.

Savyour has leveraged the freemium model, imbuing it with a culture of smarter buying for users. As a result, Savyour is cultivating a perfect blend of a model every customer needs and the human need to make the right (smart) decisions. As a result, users win with Savyour on three fronts:

Earning Cash: By shopping through Cashback Offers & Referring Friends Saving Cash: By availing In-store Deals & Discounts on 1500+ outlets

Discovering Places: By exploring Categories & Collections with thousands of local brands



Guaranteed cashback — a paradigm shift during the pandemic

Savyour’s cashback is also a paradigm shift emerging amidst the most disruptive pandemic in human history. Guaranteed cashback directly challenges and questions traditional loyalty programs and rewards points.

How?

Traditional reward programs constraint users by limiting their freedom and allowing them to use the points they earned on the same brand. On the contrary, Savyour cashback lets users use the cash anyway they want. As a result, users can:

Transfer the amount to any bank & mobile-wallet of their choice Keep the money on Savyour wallet as long as they want

Spend the cashback as they see fit



Hence, the seemingly normal cashback is not just an incentive for customers to shop. Rather, it’s actually leading a tectonic shift in customer service and reward.

Is a new player in town?

Most smart buyers are privy to the new features Savyour has been introducing to its home market, Pakistan since 2017. Launched as a deals and discounts app, Savyour has become a gamified, local discovery platform with a vision to create a community of positive influence that promotes smart buying.

The platform allows users to discover brands and businesses, and find exclusive deals, discounts, and cashbacks. Additionally, it allows customers’ to amplify their voice to promote their favorite brands as well as hold them accountable for their service and highest standards of customer service.

Using the platform is very simple through the use of the Savyour app which acts as the gateway to discovering and availing exclusive in-store deals and online discounts on 1500+ partner brand outlets and 290+ cashback brands for its latest feature, Savyour Cashback for FREE.

Savyour and partner-centricity — what’s in it for businesses?

With 1500+ partner outlets onboard, and 290+ brands on its cashback feature businesses are gravitating towards the platform. The reason behind is simple: Savyour’s commitment to the success of its partners. As a partner-centric company, Savyour offers the following to all of its partner brands:

A dedicated marketing and growth team actively campaigning and promoting each brand organically and paid advertisement An active community of Savyour heroes and influencers amplifying great brand service

A robust analytics dashboard that offers granular level transparency across the entire user journey to the partner

Continuous improvements to the platform and app to increase brand visibility



All of this allows businesses to leverage the platform to increase revenue and reach.

Last words - an ode to customer-centricity

Adversity is known to bring exciting changes to how businesses serve customers and the standard of service customers come to expect in turn. As businesses pivot to excite and delight their customers, Savyour cashback offers a new lens for customers to judge brands and businesses.

In the meantime, we will keep our eyes posted and keep you updated on how Savyour, its partners and other businesses are bringing ease, better experiences, and convenience for users in all walks of life. One thing is for certain: Savyour has a head start in leveraging powerful technology and growing community of users to help its users make smarter buying decisions, so they can enjoy a lifestyle they deserve.