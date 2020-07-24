Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Time-Travel adventure shifts to Netflix

Reynolds and Levy's new time travel feature film, previously titled 'Our Name is Adam', has moved from Paramount Pictures to Netflix.



The Time-Travel adventure thriller, reteaming of Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, was initially set up at Paramount eight years ago with Tom Cruise attached.

Reynolds and Levy, who have the high-profile video game adventure movie 'Free Guy' set to hit theaters in December, will star in and direct, respectively, and produce the project.



The latest draft is being penned by Jonathan Tropper off screenplays by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett.

Reynolds will star as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds' character.



Reynolds previously made the Michael Bay directed action feature '6 Underground' at Netflix. Skydance recently debuted the Charlize Theron hit Old Guard on the streaming service.

