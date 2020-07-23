Scott Disick 'trying to prove himself to Sofia Ritchie' after rekindling romance

Scott Disick is trying to be on his best behaviour after reigniting romance with ladylove Sofia Ritchie.

According to a source quoted by Us Weekly, “Scott and Sofia are back together, and he’s been trying to be on his best behaviour for her."

The insider went on to add that Disick is trying to prove that he deserves to be given another chance.

“He is focusing on trying to prove himself to Sofia,” the source said.

The outlet revealed earlier this month that the couple was back together two months after their split.

“They weren’t getting along before — hence the split,” a source said at the time, explaining that the reality star and the model had “worked on having a life separate from each other” before deciding to come back together. "They are hanging out again romantically. It’s back on."

Another insider noted that they both viewed the time apart as an opportunity for Disick to grow on a personal level.

“Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship,” the source shared. “Scott’s family is always what is most important to him.”

According to sources, the break worked. “Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so,” a third source told Us Weekly.

“Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again.”