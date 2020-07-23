close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 23, 2020

Taylor Swift is releasing new album 'Folklore'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 23, 2020

Taylor Swift's fans have less than a day to prepare for her  8th  studio album.  The singer on Thursday said she is releasing her new album titled "Folklore".

Taking to Twitter, she said "Folklore" is an entirely brand new album of songs "I have poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into".

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening," she wrote, referring to her cancelled tour for her last year album "Lover".

"But there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen," she added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment