Mariah Carey memoir: 'Eminem is expecting onslaught'

Marshall Mathers is expecting a fierce attack from his former girlfriend Mariah Carey.

Eminem thinks that the famed singer is going to say "very negative things" about him in her upcoming memoir.

Citing a source, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday that Marshall Mathers is concerned about how he will be depicted in the memoir since they had a very toxic relationship.

"He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him, and 'is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it," the publication quoted the source as saying.

According to the report, the Detroit rapper is especially concerned about what Carey will write about their experiences behind closed doors.

It said that Marshall Mathers is stressed out that Mariah would talk about how selfish lover he was.

"He has always been very insecure about that and that Carey 'knows that,'" said the insider.