Kim Kardashian is fuming over Kanye’s comments about Kris not being allowed near their kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly fuming over Kanye West’s most recent antics and public outbursts however, what got under her skin and hurt her the most was Kanye’s announcement about Kris Jenner no longer being allowed to step near her grandchildren.

An insider close to Daily Mail spilled the beans on Kim’s feelings and revealed, “She was most upset that (Kanye) said that Kris isn't allowed around the kids.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids' lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She's 100% allowed around the kids."

However, with Kanye’s claims getting more bizarre day by day, Kim appears to have come at the end of her rope. The insider also went on to say that she "couldn't believe that he tweeted all of that.”

"She feels that it's disrespectful, not only to her, but her family. She feels that she has been nothing but respectful to him throughout their marriage. She has stood beside him again and again, no matter how ridiculous it seemed. And if she didn't like what he was doing or if she disagreed with the things he said, she kept her mouth shut. She’s at the end of her rope and trying to decide what to do next.”

That is not to say Kim is not sensitive towards her husband’s issues, she realizes “that he’s sick.” Almost "Everyone knows that. She wants him to get well; she doesn’t want him to be like this. She’s really upset right now.”