Keeping up with car-dashians

It’s new, it’s trendy, it’s bold, the all new Yaris has hit the market by storm with current orders standing at 10k despite being launched during COVID’19.

Pakistani market starves for introduction of new vehicles. With introduction of new brands, the diversity in vehicles is increasing. But Pakistan’s sedan segment is still occupied by Honda City, Toyota Corolla & Honda Civic. It was interesting to see a new addition in this Family when IMC launched Toyota Yaris on 19th March 2020.

Toyota Yaris is a B segment sedan that competes with Honda City globally. Globally it is available as a hatchback and Sedan both, but in Pakistan only Yaris sedan was launched in 3 variants: Yaris 1.3 GLI, YARIS 1.3 ATIV, YARIS 1.5 ATIV X.

A summary of important specifications & main difference:

The closest competition to this car is Honda City. Though the vehicle in Pakistan is a 10-year-old model, the vehicle is still loved by many. With arrival of Yaris as a compact Sedan, the customers have now gotten another option to consider.



Let’s state out the major difference:

Let’s see if Toyota Yaris introduction changes the compact sedan landscape, but one must agree that Yaris is an amazing addition to the Toyota family and far more superior in specification then competition.

