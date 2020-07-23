Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye West's Twitter rant

Kim Kardashian broke her silence after Kanye West's recent Twitter outburst in which he said he had been trying to divorce her for two years. He also called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner a "white supremacist"



Taking to Instagram , Kim blamed Kanye's Twitter rant on bipolar disorder, saying anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.

People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kardashian said: I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experiences the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.

Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.

This is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. "

She asked for "compassion and empathy" and thanked people for “expressing concern for Kayne’s well being".