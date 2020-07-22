Kanye West confesses he is 'trying to divorce' Kim Kardashian in another bombshell tweet

Kanye West has been all over the news lately as he has been consistently making startling statements on his social media.

The rapper admitted in a tweet on Tuesday that he is trying to end his marriage with wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian since she met Meek Mill.

The tweet, however, was taken down only minutes after it was posted.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform,” wrote the presidential hopeful, leaving the world baffled.

The rapper appears to be making a reference to Kardashian’s meeting with rapper Meek Mill when they spoke at a summit in Los Angeles for criminal justice reform.

His tweet came after an earlier bizarre outpour as well where he alleged that his wife had tried to ‘lock him up’ after his first campaign event speech where he confessed to the world that he tried to kill his daughter, when speaking about his pro-life stance.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor. “If I get locked up like Mandela… Ya’ll will know why.”

He also blasted Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, saying: “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

“Everybody knows the movie get out is about me” and spoke about his wife being in Playboy. I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me,” he wrote.

The rapper went on to post screenshots of a text message sent to Jenner, which read: “This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are you still ignoring my calls.”

Earlier, a source told People that Kim was disgruntled over Kanye’s mention about his personal life during his emotional speech at the rally on Sunday.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source revealed. "She is furious that he shared something so private."