Naya Rivera's 'heroic' presence remembered by 'Glee' costar Chris Colfer

Days after Naya Rivera's body was recovered, the world continues to remember the heroic and radiant presence of the actor.

Chris Colfer, her costar from Glee, paid another moving and heartfelt tribute to the late actor, terming the entire process of coping with her loss a ‘nightmare.’

In the tribute penned for Variety, Colfer wrote: “I’m not sure anyone on Earth could give Naya Rivera the tribute she deserves.”

“In fact, the process of losing her has been such a nightmare, I find myself wondering if Naya was even real or if she was just a dream all along. How could a human being be that talented, that hilarious and that beautiful at once?"

“How could one person be responsible for so much joy and be the subject of so many wonderful memories?”

“When Naya sang, you could feel her soul resonating through your own. Her voice would break your heart in one chorus, only to rebuild it in the next. Watching her perform was like watching magic unfold before your eyes,” he continued.

“As an actress, Naya could tell a whole story with one expression. It didn’t matter how outrageous the plot was, she spoke with so much authenticity, she made you believe every word she said, and often, you’d forget she was acting at all,” he went on to say.

“Her heroic and groundbreaking portrayal of Santana Lopez on “Glee” inspired millions of young people around the world, especially in the LGBTQIA community, and it will be treasured for generations to come.”

“As a friend, you could talk to her about anything. She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam, or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip. Just being in Naya’s presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she’d have your back,” he wrote.

“She was never afraid to stand up to authority, she always called out mistreatment where she saw it and she always told you the truth — even when it was hard to hear.”

“Being a mom was perhaps Naya’s greatest talent of all, and as her final moments proved, Naya was an extraordinary mother until the very end.”

“Naya leaves behind a void that only Naya herself could fill. To have a friend like her, even briefly, is to be blessed beyond belief. She is a shining example of the impact a person can have when one lives fearlessly,” he said.

“Her loss is a tragic reminder to celebrate every moment we possibly can with the people we love because the only thing we know for certain about life is how fragile it can be,” he concluded.

Naya, 33, was confirmed dead on July 13, 2020—the seventh death anniversary of her Glee costar Cory Monteith—after she was reported missing a week earlier following a boat ride at Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey, whom she reportedly saved from drowning in the final moments of her life.