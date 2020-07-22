Rawalpindi police register case against couple for thrashing mother in viral video

RAWALPINDI: A case was registered against a man and his wife by the police on Wednesday for beating his mother severely after a video of the incident went viral on social media.



Police filed a case against the suspects, Arsalan and his wife, for beating the former's mother severely. The woman said that her son and daughter-in-law fought with her every day and that they had both thrashed her.

Police confirmed that Arsalan had fled with his wife after subjecting his mother to the beating. However, police said the suspects would be arrested and brought to book.



A video that went viral on social media Tuesday night showed a man beating his mother while his wife stood in the background, encouraging him.

The woman can be seen pleading with her son repeatedly to stop but he continues to thrash her.

The video generated hue and cry on Twitter with many urging authorities to arrest the man for the act.

CM Punjab takes notice of the incident

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and asked the RPO Rawalpindi to submit a report regarding the matter.

Buzdar said that the government will ensure that the man who subjected his mother to a beating is arrested.