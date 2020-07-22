Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids have fun during family getaway in 'magical' Wyoming

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren take their three kids on a family getaway to 'magical' Wyoming.



Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren shared a series of pictures from the magical place , Jackson Hole on Monday night.

The 39-year-old looked chic in family snaps with her two-year-old son Hayes Alba and daughters Haven Garner, eight, and Honor, 12.

'What a magical place,' the Honest founder captioned the post.



She also gave a positive message of wearing masks and wrote: 'We consistently wore masks, washed/ sanitized our hands... b/c #youractionssavelives.'

Additionally, the actress admitted it took 'lots of negotiating and bribes' to get her youngest 'to wear his mask' throughout the trip.



Despite the struggle, Alba's little man was photographed in two different facial coverings during their excursion and seemed to adjust over time.

The preteen looked gorgeous under a wide-brimmed hat, while, Hayes had the time of his life running and jumping around the great outdoors in a pair of grey shorts and bright orange sneakers.

Alba also managed to capture an adorable picture of her husband, outside their car, with their tot in his arms, next to both his little girls.

In the loved-up slideshow, Alba documented her lively brood soaking up the fresh air and shared a close-up of her mini-me Honor in front of a pristine river.