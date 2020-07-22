Kim Kardashian trying to get Kanye West medical help amid intense public meltdown

Kim Kardashian and her family has desperately been trying to get Kanye West some medical help for his bizarre behaviour.

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, the reality TV star "has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks," after he tweeted a series of cryptic tweets directed towards his wife and Kris Jenner, saying they want to lock him up.

"But what do you do when a person doesn't want help?" the source said, noting that West has been staying at the family's compound in Cody, Wyoming, between travels for his unlikely presidential bid.

"Kanye is in Cody because he doesn't want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to LA," it added.

The insider went on to reveal that the entire Kardashian family is concerned about the rapper, and that the makeup mogul is consulting with doctors.

"Kim's family is around to support her as always. And they love Kanye. They want him to be healthy," the source said. "They are all trying to figure out how to help Kanye. They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance."

In the since-deleted tweets, Kanye asked Kim and Kris to call him after claiming his wife tried to "fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up."

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," the rapper tweeted.

"Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up," he wrote in another tweet. A few minutes later, he added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

Meanwhile, the source also revealed that Kim is furious over Kanye for claiming he almost killed their daughter North during his rally campaign.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source told PEOPLE earlier on Monday. "She is furious that he shared something so private. She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them."