Asim Azhar shares first look of his new single ‘Soneya’

Pakistani singer and actor Asim Azhar has shared the first look of his upcoming single ‘Soneya’ and expressed hope that fans would like it.

The Jo Tu Na Mila singer turned to Twitter and shared his previous Instagram post where he had said that “I am somebody who is driven by his art. I like my work to talk. I like to speak thru my actions, rather than pointless banter, specially on the internet. I am extremely grateful for being able to create art that I want & to show it to the world. I am happy where I am, I am content, Alhamdulillah.”

He tweeted, “As I mentioned, I like to speak thru my art, so here’s the first look of my new single ‘SONEYA’.”

Asim Azhar also announced that Soneya will be released on July 23, 2020. He said, “releasing 23 JULY 2020, hope you like it.”

Earlier, he turned to Instagram and shared the first look of Soneya with the lyrics of the new song.



