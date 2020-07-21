Sister Ruth Lewis of Karachi’s Dar-ul-Sukoon passes away due to COVID-19

A Roman Catholic nun, Ruth Lewis also received the Pride of Karachi Award over her contributions to the society -- Photo: TDF Ghar Facebook

Sister Ruth Lewis, the Dar-ul-Sakoon charity organisation's in-charge, passed away on Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus, disclosed Sindh government spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab.



Wahab paid his respects to the deceased in a tweet, saying that Lewis was the in-charge of the charity organisation’s home for the mentally-challenged and differently-abled children.

“Sister Ruth Lewis who had been running Dar ul Sukoon for many years has unfortunately passed away due to #COVID19. Her selfless contributions to our society will always be remembered & cherished.”

Inspired by the Dutch founder of the charity, Sister Gertrude Lemmens, Lewis joined the organisation almost two decades back.

A Roman Catholic nun, Lewis also received the Pride of Karachi Award over her contributions to the society and particularly the vulnerable in the society.

The charity's administration said that Lewis got infected in July 8, adding that she was under-treatment at a private hospital.

The officials confirmed that Sister Lewis passed away on Monday night. She was among the founding members of the charity house and served there for more than 50 years.

The administration added that 21 children at Dar-ul-Sukoon have been infected with the coronavirus and have been put under quarantine, officials confirmed.

Lewis contracted the virus while looking after these children, revealed the officials.