Karan Johar actively pursuing legal action against trolls threatening his family

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been center of immense criticism in the past few weeks as the debate around nepotism spirals in India.

It seems the director has finally reached a boiling point and after days of ignoring the hate and censure, the talk show host is reportedly taking action against all online trolls.

A close aid of Bollywood’s top player was cited by Indian publication as saying: “Karan is actively pursuing legal action. A team of lawyers, as well as online tech experts, have come together to see this through.”

“The tech people in the team are tracking the social media handles that are trying to intimidate him through violence,” they said.

“They want to unearth these accounts, fake and real and submit the evidence to the relevant authorities. The comments got out of hand when people started to threaten physical harm and abuse to his children and gave rape threats against his mother,” they added.