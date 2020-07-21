Meghan Markle all set to become the most sought-after public speaker in the world

After signing on to a speaking agency, Meghan Markle is ready to become the most in-demand speakers

Meghan Markle may be one of the most scrutinized public figures but that simultaneously escalates her popularity as well.

After signing on to Harry Walker Agency, the Duchess of Sussex is all set to become one of the most in-demand public speakers all across the world.

Praising her “remarkable delivery”, PR expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun that this gift could help the duchess milk a hefty income as a public speaker.

He said the 38-year-old could earn “many hundreds of thousands of pounds”, which would help the Sussex pair get the financial freedom they had initially desired.

Meghan has made headlines in the recent past by voicing her opinion on some powerful issues including the Black Lives Matter, women empowerment and even a subtle disapproval of the Commonwealth’s ‘oppressive’ past.

She recently spoke at the Girl Up summit in a keynote address which has been seen over 100,000 times, according to The Sun.

“In the short, immediate term she could be the most sought-after speaker in the world. Brands want to learn from high-profile people, so having someone like that in the room, it can boost publicity and draw delegates,” Borkowski said.

He went on to say that while the demand will be high, appearing in too many might have an adverse effect.

“You choose one to four key moments a year to make a speech, then everyone is hanging on your words,” he said.

“In the short term, this is a billion dollar brand,” he added.