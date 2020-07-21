Sonakshi Sinha praises Taapsee Pannu for hitting back at Kangana in dignified manner

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha lauded Taapsee Pannu for hitting back at Kangana Ranaut in a dignified manner over her ‘B-grade actress’ comments.



Ranaut, in an interview recently over nepotism in Bollywood, had called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker B-grade actresses. She had also called them ‘needy’ outsiders whose 'whole existence is a proof of nepotism.'

Taapsee in an interview hit back at Kangana and responded to every accusation that was levelled against her.

Sonakshi turned to Instagram and shared a story where she wrote, “Proud of [email protected]!”

The Dabangg actress went on to say, “The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and im sure of most others too.”

Sonakshi further said, “More power to you.”

The debate of nepotism in Bollywood has gained momentum following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.