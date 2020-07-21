Cabinet reviews political, economic situation in country

Meeting has a nine-point agenda and will review the political and economic situation of the country. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet to discuss the political and economic situation of the country.

The nine-point agenda of the meeting will also include discussions on the coronavirus pandemic and Kashmir issues.

The Cabinet meeting will also approve the Economic Coordination Committee's decisions take on July 16. Agenda items of five ministries and divisions will be presented for approval as well during the meeting.

The agenda also includes amendments to be made to the Companies Act 2017 and partnerships with limited liability act related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Narcotics Substance Act have been included in the agenda for the meeting as well.

The Cabinet will be briefed on the National Institute of Heath Reorganisation Act 2020 and approve the National Health Emergency Response Act 2020.

The session will also take up the issue of the asset details and dual nationalities of PM's special assistants.

In a bid to boost "transparency", the government disclosed details of the assets and nationalities of advisers and special assistants to the prime minister last week.

It was revealed that four aides — Nadeem Babar, Tania Aidrus, Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Syed Qasim — are dual nationals.