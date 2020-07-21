Kim Kardashian fuming over Kanye West for talking about daughter North at campaign rally

Kim Kardashian has reacted to Kanye West's shocking comments about their daughter North West during his campaign rally.

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, Kim wants husband Kanye to keep their personal life out of his presidential ambitions.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source revealed. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

The insider added that the reality TV star's main concern is how her husband's revelations about their private life may affect their four children (North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1).

"She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them," the source said. "Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom."

Meanwhile, a second source told that the couple's relationship has begun to suffer due to Kanye's behavior.

"Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly," the insider said.

Kanye dropped massive truthbombs during his campaign rally including the fact that he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North, in 2013.

"In the Bible, it says, 'Thou shall not kill,'" he said. "I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything ... and she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' And then I said, ‘Uh oh.' "

"She was crying … and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," Kanye continued.

The rapper said he had a revelation from God to keep the child.

"I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby,’ and I said ‘We’re gonna have this child,' " he said.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child," he said.