Is August Alsina still in love with Jada Pinkett Smith? Find out

The drama regarding August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith is far from over as the former recently revealed that he still loves the actress.

Appearing on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio programme on Friday, Alsina responded if he still loved Pinkett Smith. He said, "Absolutely," according to the Daily Mail.



He went on to say that he would always care for her. "I will always have love for her as a person," Alsina stated, via Billboard and High Snobiety. "The experience really did help to transform me and really bring out the king in me."

Alsina said that he did have Will Smith's blessing for his relationship.

“As two men, we had a conversation and that’s what it was,” Alsina told Wayne. “Everything I spoke on in my initial interview, is my truth. Because of the narrative that was painted, [people think] I’m speaking on this because I’m salty they ended up getting back together.”

He added that he has no resentment toward Smith or Pinkett Smith. "Here's the deal, man, nobody's wrong here," he said. "Nobody's a bad person. She didn't prey on me, or whatever that people are saying."

Pinkett Smith had addressed the claim on her Facebook talk show called Red Table Talk with Will.

"The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself. But what August was probably trying to communicate—because I could actually see how he could have perceived it as permission because we were separated amicably—and I also think he wanted to make it clear he was not a home wrecker, which he's not," she said.