Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp's case against British tabloid

Hollywood actress Amber Heard on Monday told ALondon’s High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her.

She was testifying as a witness in Depp's libel action against a British tabloid.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater” and questioned his casting in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” franchise.



Heard told the court that she had been severely abused by Depp.



“Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far,” she said in the statement.

“He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship.”

Heard, 34, said the actor would obsess about her appearance and would call her “a slut”, “fame-hungry” and “an attention whore” if she wore certain outfits.

“The physical abuse included punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking me, as well as throwing me into things, pulling me by my hair, and shoving me or pushing me to the ground. He threw things at me, especially glass bottles.” she said.

Heard also said that after his rages had abated, Depp would blame his actions on an alter ego he would call “the monster”.