Deleted scene from Ali Zafar's 'Teefa In Trouble' released

Ali Zafar on Monday released the deleted scene from his 2018 film "Teefa In Trouble".

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar shared the video and said the scene was deleted to contain the overall length of the film.

"I wrote this scene in 2017. While writing the character of “Anya”, I wanted the heroin to be empowered, independent & free as to being timid and submissive. I feel it is important that (through this medium) we educated our masses about freedom of choice regardless of gender," Ali Zafar said.

