Mon Jul 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 21, 2020

Deleted scene from Ali Zafar's 'Teefa In Trouble' released

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 21, 2020

Ali Zafar on Monday released the deleted scene from his 2018 film "Teefa In Trouble".

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar shared the video and said the scene was deleted to contain the overall length of the film.

"I wrote this scene in 2017. While writing the character of “Anya”, I wanted the heroin to be empowered, independent & free as to being timid and submissive. I feel it is important that (through this medium) we educated our masses about freedom of choice regardless of gender," Ali Zafar said.

