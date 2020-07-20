India's firing along LoC leaves boy critically wounded

The Indian Army has committed ceasefire violations at least 1,697 times in 2020 alone, the ISPR said -- File photo

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control, targeting the civilian population in Baghsar sector, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday.

The army’s media wing issued a statement according to which a 20-year-old-boy received critical injuries in cross-border firing from Indian troops.



The boy was evacuated to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention.

On Friday, two women were left injured after Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors along the LoC.

The Indian Army has committed ceasefire violations at least 1,697 times in 2020 alone, the ISPR added.

Earlier last week, an elderly woman was wounded after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the LoC, the military's media wing said.

The violations of the ceasefire come in the backdrop of India's skirmish with China in June and Pakistan offering consular access for the third time to its convicted spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav.