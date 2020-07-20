Salman Khan trying his hands at farming at his Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse since coronavirus lockdown, is trying his hands at farming in his latest video.



The Bharat actor turned to Instagram and shared the video with caption “Farminggg”.

In the video, Salman Khan could be seen driving a tractor in a muddy land amid the rainy day to try his hands at farming.



He could also be seen walking through the field behind the tractor.

The endearing post has won the hearts of his fans.

Previously, Khan was trolled by the netizens after he posted a mud-covered picture of himself to pay respect to the farmers.

The picture shows that Salman Khan had a tough day on the farm, however, it failed to impress the netizens who started trolling him for 'overacting'.



A Twitter user wrote, “You rubbed mud in your face but forgot your legs! Itna Overacting mat kar!”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhu Deva-directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani.