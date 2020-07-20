Sonam Kapoor clears the air amid claims of her breaking UK's quarantine rules

Sonam Kapoor flew to London with husband Anand Ahuja recently and had posted a video of her with a lakeside view

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor had been at the receiving end of quite a lot of critisism after it was reported that the actor had broken quarantine rules placed by UK authorities.

The actor flew to London with husband Anand Ahuja recently and had turned to her Instagram with a video of her with a lakeside view.

Soon after the Instagram Story was uploaded, many started labelling her ‘irresponsible’ for breaking the social distancing and home quarantine rules enforced by the authorities.

Rubbishing the claims going rife, the actor turned to her Twitter to clear the air and hit out at all those jumping to conjecture.

“I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore,” she said responding to a Twitter user defending her.

The entire debacle rolled out after a user tweeted that Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy could be taken into custody for breaking the quarantine laws in the UK.

“Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14 day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger & setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police,” the netizen had written.