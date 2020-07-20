Dual nationalities of PM's aides: FM Qureshi says every govt needs technical expertise

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all governments need technical expertise and that the inclusion of technical experts with the elected persons leads to a "healthy balance".

"One must accept that this practice [declaring assets and dual nationality details of cabinet members] is an unprecedented one," weighing in the foreign minister while commenting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the dual nationality of SAPMs and advisers on Monday in Geo Pakistan.

Qureshi said that previous governments did not ensure that cabinet members' assets were made public. He credited Prime Minister Imran Khan with the move to have cabinet members' declare their assets, saying that it would help in transparency and holding them accountable.

The foreign minister said that the Constitution was clear that dual nationality holders cannot become members of the parliament. "They can neither become members of the Senate nor the National Assembly," he said. "It is clear in the Constitution. However, they are not prohibited from assuming any other office."

Responding to a question about the conflict of interest of such members, Qureshi said that PTI's policy was clear on the matter. "It is binding on everyone not to do anything that gives the perception that an individual used his government office for personal gains or financial growth," he clarified.

In response to a question as to whether the law should be the same for elected and non-elected members on holding dual nationalities, the foreign minister said that both were needed in government "to strike a healthy balance".

"Elected members have [their own] value. They are representatives of the people but every elected government needs expertise," he said. "The Constitution gives space to the prime minister to nominate four advisors who have technocratic expertise."

FM Qureshi said that people in the past had used the same space allowed in the Constitution and PM Imran had done the same. "You have to have a balance," he said, adding that the prime minister had set an unprecedented example by asking his Cabinet members to declare their assets and whether they held dual nationalities or not.

In response to a question on whether the prime minister will ask Cabinet members to let go of their other nationality, FM Qureshi said that a Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday and the prime minister can address the dual nationalities' issue more.