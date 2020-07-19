Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome second child

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child together after the 38-year-old actress secretly gave birth to a baby boy.

The singer and actress kept their pregnancy under wraps from the public for the last nine months.

Daily Mail reported that Jessica's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel has been spending time with her daughter and grandchild before the birth.

Citing a source close to the family, the Mail reported that Kimberley will be staying with her daughter until Sunday.

The celebrity couple was last pictured in March when Jessica shared on social media a photo of them celebrating her birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown.