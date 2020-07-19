close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2020

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome second child

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 19, 2020

Justin Timberlake  and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child together after the 38-year-old actress secretly gave birth to a baby boy.

The singer and actress kept their pregnancy under wraps from the public for the last nine months.

Daily Mail reported that Jessica's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel has been spending time with her daughter and grandchild before the birth.

Citing a source close to the family, the Mail reported that Kimberley will be staying with her daughter until Sunday.

The celebrity couple was last pictured in March when Jessica shared on social media a photo of them celebrating her birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Latest News

More From Entertainment