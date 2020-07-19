UK people see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as liability to royal family

Prince Harry has become a liability to the British Royal family and his popularity has deteriorated, according to a poll conducted by The Sun.

Only 35 percent of the participants see Harry as a positive for the royal family.

British media reported that it was a shocking decline in Harry's popularity since only eight years ago his approval rating was 75 percent.

Reports said the least popular royal is Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew with 80 percent of those asked in the poll conducted by The Sun believing the Duke of York is a liability.

According to the poll, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is also seen as a liability by over half those who took part.

She has only a 38 percent approval rating in the poll.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in the United States with their son Archie after stepping down as senior royals.