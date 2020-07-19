Abigail Disney touches upon the economic issue and calls for a wealth tax to be imposed

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter for Walth Disney’s co-founder Roy Disney has called on the US government to impose heavy tax on those in the 1%.

With the recession brought by COVID-19 rampaging across the US economy, Abigail believes imposing a tax will help garner more revenue for the country.

During an interview with CNBC Disney for the Millionaires for Humanity letter, Abigail claimed, "I think that there's a recognition that we've gotten so far out of balance that's just not realistic to keep going forward as we have. We're contributing so much less to the economy than we really ought to be to the wellbeing of our fellow Americans. So it's time for us to cough up a little bit more.

"Humanity is more important than our money," the letter said, calling for the solution: "Tax us. Tax us. Tax us. It is the right choice. It is the only choice."

The overall reaction by social media towards Abigail’s claims were split 50/50. Some began spewing hate in her direction while others realized her intentions and began backing her up.

"If the world is terribly polluted, I'm not going to fix it by going in front of my house and picking up all the trash off the sidewalk. That's not the problem. The problem is systemic. We need to make this a more fair system that doesn't so much to favor the wealthy.”

"If we had invested more in our health systems, if we had invested more in making sure the low-income and middle-income workers had, for instance, some savings or owned their homes or anything that ensures a life that's secure, we would be doing so much better, but you saw how quickly those lines formed at the food pantries. Millions and millions of people who work full time in this country did not have enough money laid by to ensure that they had enough to eat for the next week, much less however long this is gonna last.”

She concluded her speech by saying, "I would be happy to go back to 50 percent. If that's not politically feasible, let's talk about 40 (percent), but we need to recognize that there are people in this country who are so wealthy that a 40 percent tax rate would do nothing to erode the quality of their life."