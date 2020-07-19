Naya Rivera’s ex Big Sean dubs the late actress the ‘hero’ who broke barriers

Naya Rivera’s ex- fiancé Big Sean penned the most loving caption in memory of the late actress. Sean dubbed the star one of his biggest ‘hero’s and someone who effectively changed his life for the better.

In a post shared to Instagram, the actor uploaded a black and white picture of Rivea with an endearing caption that read, “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence.”

He went on to say, “You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own."

He concluded by saying, "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya."

Check out the post below:



