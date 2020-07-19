Ellen DeGeneres' executives forced to hold meeting to address ‘low morale’ among her team

With the entire world now becoming aware of Ellen DeGeneres' allegedly mean spirited attitude, executive producers of her day-time talk show have been forced to make a ‘rare move’ and consider a discussion regarding the dropping morale among her team and crew members with a Zoom meeting.

According to a report by Buzzfeed, this rare move was held on Zoom and aimed to dispel and address all ‘negative stories and low morale’ prevalent among the staff members. All of this was decided on the same day Ellen’s old bodyguard Tom Majercak, came forward with harrowing accounts of her attitude.

Meaww previously reported one of Tom’s most horrid memories escorting Ellen, her wife Porita and her mother. He said, "I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me."

"It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me'.”

He concluded by saying, "It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle."