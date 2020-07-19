Britney Spears calls for her mother to become a part of her conservatorship

Britney Spears calls in for her mother to become a part of her conservatorship

Britney Spears has called on her mother Lynne to join in on her conservatorship and take control of all of her finances including her SJB Revocable Trust filed in 2004 to protect all of her multi-million-dollar assets.

According to a source close to Entertainment Tonight, the pop star asked for her mother to become her court-appointed conservator because her father recently stepped down, leaving her manager Jodi Montgomery in charge.

According to The Blast a source claimed, "Britney has always struggled with her mental health so Lynne's concern for Britney is never-ending. She is her mother and hates to see her suffer.”

"Lynne filed for transparency to keep an eye on the finances because she knows Britney has her ups and downs. She has been doing much better; she is in regular therapy and exercising. Lynne sees a huge improvement."

The main reason why Britney chose her mom to take over control of her assets is because she trusts she will be given financial freedom and autonomy. "Britney trusts Lynne and has asked her mother to be part of her conservatorship.”

“She truly believes that her mother wants to help her have more autonomy when it comes to her money. Britney is aware that how she is doing psychologically seems to directly correlate to her spending habits. She knows right now she might not be ready to be in complete control but she wants more freedom to spend how she pleases."

Additionally, "She feels her desires will be taken more seriously. She trusts her mother. They went through some tough times in their relationship but they are now closer than ever."